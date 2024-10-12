StockNews.com Lowers NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWE. Bank of America began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

