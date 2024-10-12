STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $87.37 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 2% against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $87.37 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04445677 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,149,666.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

