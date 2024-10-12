STP (STPT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.05 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. STP has a market capitalization of $86.35 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STP has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,015.82 or 1.00086102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04445677 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,149,666.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.