Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 459,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,300. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

