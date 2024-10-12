Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $24,997.91 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.27 or 0.03919844 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

