Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

