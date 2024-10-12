Stride (STRD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $66.45 Million

Stride (STRD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Stride has a market cap of $66.45 million and $70,658.62 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stride has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Stride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation.

