Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Gregory A. Beard Sells 15,259 Shares of Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 15,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $61,951.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,234.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Up 6.0 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a positive return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

