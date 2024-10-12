sudeng Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.33 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, sudeng has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $135.60 million and approximately $35.33 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sudeng token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sudeng alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00254207 BTC.

sudeng Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01380293 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $31,821,182.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sudeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sudeng and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.