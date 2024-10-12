Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 467.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58. Super Hi International has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

