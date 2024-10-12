Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $122.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

