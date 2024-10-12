SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

SuRo Capital Trading Up 26.6 %

SSSS stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 27.02 and a quick ratio of 27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,477.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

