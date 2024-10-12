Susquehanna Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $1.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of SAVE opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 52.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 101,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

