T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after buying an additional 2,145,578 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,878,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $33.45 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Stories

