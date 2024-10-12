TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $234,590.07 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $118.87. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 324,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

