TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 208.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.51. 1,213,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

