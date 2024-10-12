Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$79.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

About Teck Resources

TECK.B opened at C$70.45 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.11.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

