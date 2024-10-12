Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.90.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

