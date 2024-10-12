TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TELUS were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,798,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,788 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,742 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,461,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $345,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,720 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

