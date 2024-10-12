TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.54.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
TELUS Price Performance
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0598971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 294.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TELUS news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
