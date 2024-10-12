Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 211,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,414,000 after buying an additional 152,456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

