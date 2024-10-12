TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $4.01. TeraWulf shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 5,684,020 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WULF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TeraWulf by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.