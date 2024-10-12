TeraWulf’s (WULF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WULF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TeraWulf from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,925 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 33.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.