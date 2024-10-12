Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.72.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.30. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after buying an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.