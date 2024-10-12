Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,764,000 after purchasing an additional 301,735 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.