The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $335,443.93 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $4,058,310.30.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04.

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after buying an additional 79,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,250,000 after buying an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

