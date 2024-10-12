The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,894,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,357,615.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,429,254 shares of company stock worth $54,750,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

