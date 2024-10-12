The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $320,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

