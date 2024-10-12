The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

