The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $97.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

