The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $44.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,852,228.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

