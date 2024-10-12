The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $216.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.