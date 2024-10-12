The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,129. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 986,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

