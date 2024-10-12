The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$61,744.23 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.37, for a total value of C$61,744.23.

North West Stock Performance

NWC opened at C$52.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.97. The North West Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.77 and a 1 year high of C$52.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWC

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.