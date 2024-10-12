The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$61,744.23 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.37, for a total value of C$61,744.23.
North West Stock Performance
NWC opened at C$52.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.97. The North West Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.77 and a 1 year high of C$52.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on NWC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
About North West
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
