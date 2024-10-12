The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,548 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

