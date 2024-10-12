The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after purchasing an additional 218,807 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,794 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,449,000 after buying an additional 1,206,574 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,884,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,194,000 after buying an additional 358,283 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 7,355,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

