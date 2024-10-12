The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

