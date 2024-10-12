TNC Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1.87 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00254685 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.0006197 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

