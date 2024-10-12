Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

TPZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

