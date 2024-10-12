Total Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Level Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 187,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 289,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 321,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,416. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

