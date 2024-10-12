Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,834,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. 84,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

