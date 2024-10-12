Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after buying an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 219,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,786. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

