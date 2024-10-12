Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after buying an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.31. 210,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

