Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 183,480 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,602,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,062,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,820. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

