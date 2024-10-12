Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.15. 8,903,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,832. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

