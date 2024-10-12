TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

