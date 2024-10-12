Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 441,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

