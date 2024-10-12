Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 154.30 ($2.02) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,204.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.51).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

