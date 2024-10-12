Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.40%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

