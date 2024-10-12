U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85. 3,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
U.S. GoldMining Trading Down 24.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
